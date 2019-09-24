Boone Hall Plantation loves fall for many reasons. It’s a time when there is an anticipation and excitement about what the holidays will bring; a time that conjures up fond memories of family gatherings at Grandma’s house and all those smells. Oh those delicious smells. There’s a feeling of nostalgia that fills the air, a feeling that many long for and cherish.
Pumpkin patches are part of that fall feeling. They are popular today because they celebrate the nostalgia for an old fashioned, rural way of life, the best sort of moral virtue that can often get lost in today’s fast paced world.
The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch has grown into one of the largest fall festivals in the state of South Carolina. There’s the very popular Family Friendly Monster Hayride, the huge eight-acre ABC News 4 Corn Maze, giant inflatables, a petting zoo, old timey tractors, and of course, plenty of pumpkins of different colors, shapes, and sizes. However, as the event continues to grow, it maintains its wonderful family atmosphere.
The McRae family purchased Boone Hall Plantation in 1955. The family’s roots are connected to farming and since day one, they have believed it’s important for that part of the plantation to remain pure and “untouched” by surrounding development so people can continue to experience some of the values that have their roots in family farms.
So as today’s world moves faster than ever before…and as local growth is sprouting up all around…remember there are places you can go to escape. Places where you can find a bit of that nostalgia that the fall brings. Places like the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch.
2019 Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch
- Open Oct. 1-31
- Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Admission $12 – Ages 2 and up
- Children under 2 admitted free with accompanying adult
- A variety of pumpkins will be available for purchase and paid for by the pound.
Entrance to the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch:
Across from 2413 N. Hwy. 17 – Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 29466. Please do not go to the main entrance to Boone Hall Plantation on Long Point Rd. You cannot get into this event from there.
Boone Hall Fright Nights
South Carolina’s largest multi-attraction haunted event has three new attractions for that will be presented on 19 nights Sept. 28 to Nov. 2. See event details and buy advance tickets online at boonehallfrightnights.com.
- The Undertaker -Death has a name. Enter the dilapidated funeral home where the bodies and souls of haunted demons and the criminally insane come to rest. Conquer your darkest fears as the dead come to life and you come face to face with... the Undertaker.
- The Playground -Do you want to play? All who enter beware. This is not your normal schoolyard. It’s a battleground of good versus evil. A wasteland overrun by the unimaginable in a fight to stay alive.
- ScaryTales Haunted Hayride -Are you afraid of the dark? Step aboard your terror tram and enter a world of dark fairy tales. There’s no happily ever after here.
Boone Hall Fright Nights will be open on: Sept. 28, Oct. 4-6, Oct. 10-13, Oct. 17-20, Oct. 24-27, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1-2.
ScreamPass and VIP Faster To The Fear Passes available for purchase in advance online and at ticket booths on open nights.
ScreamPasses are $30 each and include one admission to all three attractions.
VIP Faster To The Fear Passes are $45 each. Limited number available for each open night. Includes one admission to all three attractions utilizing special expedited access lines that reduces the wait time to enter each attraction.
Tickets for individual attractions only available at tickets booths on open nights and those are $15 for each attraction. See details for this year’s event at boonehallpumpkinpatch.com.