As the Moultrie News is wrapping up celebrating its 55th anniversary this year, the paper is also in the last week of its campaign benefiting Charleston County Public Library (CCPL).
Using the Moultrie News Voluntary Pay platform, for every $55 contributed to the paper through the end of 2019, the paper will donate $5 to CCPL’s three East Cooper branches. These branches include the Mount Pleasant Regional branch, the Wando-Mount Pleasant Branch, and the Village Branch.
The Moultrie News, which has been providing quality local news and sports coverage to our readers since 1964, and CCPL are hopeful the community will come together to consider making a $55 contribution to the campaign before it ends.
Consider making your $55 contribution today by visiting moultrienews.com/voluntarypay and clicking the red button labeled “Contribute.”
Once you’ve contributed, your merry and cheerful spirit can continue celebrating the remainder of this decade knowing you supported not one, but two staple organizations in the community.