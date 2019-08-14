Celebrate back to school with the annual First Day Festival August 18, 2019 hosted by the City of Charleston Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth and Families.
This event is free for all Charleston County School District (CCSD) families. Students will receive backpacks filled with school supplies and information for the upcoming school year.
There will be free Aquarium tickets and free boat rides, along with vendors from all over the Lowcountry present to engage with families. Parking in the Aquarium and Gailliard garages is just $1. The event will be held at Liberty Square and Gadsdenboro Park at 340 Concord St,Charleston, SC 29401 on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1 -4 p.m.
For more information, contact CCSD's Office of Strategy and Communications at (843) 937-6303.