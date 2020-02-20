On Saturday Feb. 15, Fit4Mom Charleston held a free “Date Your Mate” event at Park West Recreational fields.
The event was part of the team's free "share the Love Week" events held Feb. 10-15 for moms to learn about prenatal/postpartum fitness and support.
Couples worked hard doing a “speed dating” style workout and proved that team work makes the dream work all while kids were in tow.
After the workout, couples engaged in a coffee chat with licensed marriage and family therapist, Kristen Rowe Hatcher and her husband John. Kristen and John co-host the ‘Raising Marriage’ podcast and talk about marriage after kids.
Fit4Mom is a fitness program for moms − run by moms − that believe in fitness for mothers, fun for babies and the strength in motherhood. The group offers a moms-only Fit4Baby prenatal fitness program, as well as free organized playdates. For more information about Fit4Mom, vist charleston.fit4mom.com.