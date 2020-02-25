The American Heart Association will host the first-ever million-dollar Heart Walk in South Carolina right here in Charleston! Participants build teams of walkers who raise funds on behalf of their workplace or a loved one who suffered from heart disease or the effects of a stroke. The event will take place at Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Drive, Charleston on Saturday, Feb. 29 with activities starting at 8 a.m. and the walk kicking off at 9 a.m.
At the walk, participants can enjoy kids’ activities, health screenings, CPR trainings, and heart-healthy snacks. The American Heart Association will recognize heart disease and stroke survivors, and walkers can make tributes to loved ones.
Participants can enjoy a 1-mile or 3-mile walk around beautiful North Charleston. Jim Newsome, President and CEO of the S.C. Ports Authority, serves as the 2020 Chair of the Lowcountry Heart Walk. Life is Why is locally sponsored by MUSC Health and the InterTech Group.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death of South Carolinians and stroke is the leading cause of long-term disability.
The Heart Walk raises awareness that heart disease and stroke are largely preventable through a healthy diet and exercise. For every hour of brisk walking, life expectancy may increase for some adults by two hours.
Research has shown walking to be the single most effective form of exercise to achieve ideal cardiovascular health. Walking 30 minutes a day can improve critical numbers like weight, blood pressure and cholesterol.