Effectively immediately as of April 10, campfires and other open fires are temporarily banned on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests in South Carolina to protect the public and forest resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Conditions across South Carolina remain very dry,” said Forest Supervisor Rick Lint. “Fire restrictions are necessary on our national forests to protect public health and to protect the forests and surrounding communities, with fire suppression and emergency response capabilities reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In addition, the South Carolina Forestry Commission declared a statewide burning ban that took effect this week.
Fire restrictions on the Sumter and Francis Marion National Forests prohibit the following activities:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, or wood stove fire. 36 CFR 261.52(a) Commercially available fuel stoves (camp stoves) are allowed. Fuel stoves can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.
- Possessing, discharging, or using any kind of firework or pyrotechnic device. 36 CFR 261.52(d)
- Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device. 36 CFR 261.52(j)
As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority. We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19. Visitors are encouraged to contact their local ranger district office with additional questions or visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/scnfs. The Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and evaluate potential impacts. Please review current recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health officials to protect yourself and others.