Lowcountry resident Kathleen Love was honored with the William Brian Moody Leader Award at the Charleston Leaders annual Leader Gala in Mount Pleasant. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie presented the award on Jan. 24. The award recognizes outstanding initiatives and lifetime achievement. The criteria are Excellence of Work; Innovation in Approach and Scale of Impact within our Community.
Love is a former police officer, following in her father’s footsteps. She joined the North Charleston Police Department where she rose from the ranks of patrol officer to lieutenant during her 22 years of service. She is most recognized for her tireless efforts to advocate for juveniles serving as a School Resource Officer; a special investigator for Charleston County's Juvenile Division in the Solicitor's Office and ultimately serving as the supervisor for all the North Charleston School Resource Officers until she retired in 2017. She works tirelessly as a counselor, fundraiser, partner and administrator for People against Rape. She has begun serving on the Project H.O.M.E team, a local organization that provides a home for high school boys without a home. With all that, she is also a full-time faculty member teaching Criminal Justice at Charleston Southern University.
The late William Brian Moody, after whom the award is named, was a leader in our community. He served on the Charleston County School Board from 1996-2008 and chairman 1999-2000. To honor Moody for his work, it is the goal of Charleston Leaders to present this award to one deserving, nominated individual that demonstrates leadership qualities.