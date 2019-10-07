Former USA Gymnast Rachael Denhollander spoke about justice and forgiveness in front of nearly 120 attendees at the annual Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center luncheon at the Riley Park Club on Oct. 4.
Denhollander was one of the first women to publicly accuse former Michigan State University and USA Gymastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.
During the luncheon, Denhollander spoke about her accounts of abuse from Nassar and her journey toward justice. She also answered questions from attendees.
For more information about Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center and their commitment to creating a community safe from abuse and trauma, visit deenortoncenter.org.