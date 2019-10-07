dee norton
Pictured (from left) at Dee Norton’s annual luncheon are Beverly Hutchison, Dee Norton’s Director of Development and Marketing; Rachael Denhollander, guest speaker and Former USA Gymnast; Gwen Bouchie, Darkness to Light’s VP of Marketing and Behavior Communication; Anna Warner, Darkness to Light’s Marketing Content Coordinator and Tiffany Takacs, Darkness to Light Advocate.

 Cecilia Brown/Staff

Former USA Gymnast Rachael Denhollander spoke about justice and forgiveness in front of nearly 120 attendees at the annual Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center luncheon at the Riley Park Club on Oct. 4.

Denhollander was one of the first women to publicly accuse former Michigan State University and USA Gymastics doctor Larry Nassar of sexual assault.

During the luncheon, Denhollander spoke about her accounts of abuse from Nassar and her journey toward justice. She also answered questions from attendees.

For more information about Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center and their commitment to creating a community safe from abuse and trauma, visit deenortoncenter.org.

