Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park will honor the Seminole warrior Osceola at Fort Moultrie in October. A special talk, Osceola and Seminole Resistance, will be offered at Fort Moultrie on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days. Visitors will meet the ranger at the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center. The program explores the life and legacy of Osceola, a Seminole warrior who, in the late 1830s, was captured in Florida by the U.S. Army and imprisoned at Fort Moultrie, on Sullivan’s Island. Osceola is buried at the fort.
In partnership with Battery Gadsden Cultural Center and Pure Theatre, a special exhibit consisting of projected images of American Indians painted by George Catlin will be on display Oct. 4-10, inside Fort Moultrie. George Catlin traveled through the American West from 1830 to 1836 recording the lives of 50 American Indian tribes. In January 1838, he came to Charleston to paint the Seminoles imprisoned at Fort Moultrie. Catlin was impressed by Osceola, and he wrote “he is a most extraordinary man, and one entitled to a better fate.”