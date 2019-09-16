In August 1956, the week of Sept. 17-23 is declared Constitution Week by the United States Congress. Fort Sullivan Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution celebrates this week with various activities.
Proclamations were granted to the chapter by Governor of South Carolina Henry McMaster and by Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. Burnetta Schrecker placed a tri-fold display at James B. Edwards School. Painted rocks were placed throughout the city. Some members attended Naturalization Ceremony greeting America’s newest citizens. Other members attended Reading of the Constitution at Brookgreen Gardens. DAR serves God, home and country while promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism.