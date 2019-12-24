All Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests offices and ranger stations will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25 in observance of Christmas, and also on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 for New Year’s Day. We will resume regular business hours on Thursday, Dec. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Know before you go. Check the weather for the specific part of the forest you will be visiting at weather.gov/cae/. Remember to practice good campfire safety and respect your public lands by packing out your trash.
For more information about recreation opportunities on the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests, visit our website at fs.usda.gov/scnfs.