Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will host a free Pearl Harbor Day Memorial Service aboard the USS Yorktown on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. to honor the 25 known South Carolinians who were killed during the 1941 Japanese attack.
The service, organized together with Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 10624, will include a wreath laying, tolling of a bell and a traditional gun salute. Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. James Livingston (Ret.) will be the featured speaker. Livingston earned the military’s highest award for his courageous actions during the Battle of Dai Do in the Vietnam War.
Museum admission and parking will be waived from 10-11 a.m. for the memorial service.
The Japanese used more than 350 aircraft during the hour-and-15-minute attack on Pearl Harbor. More than 2,403 U.S. personnel, including 68 civilians were killed. In total, more than 300 U.S. aircraft and 19 Navy ships were destroyed or damaged, including eight battleships.