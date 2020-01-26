The Second Sunday Speaker Series hosted by Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church (MPPC) is back Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at 5 p.m. in the MPPC Fellowship Hall.
The Second Sunday Speaker Series features a speaker from the community who presents for 30 minutes on a topic related to diversity in our community. This event is sponsored by the MPPC Bridge Builders team and will take place the second Sunday of February and March.
February’s discussion will be led by representatives from the Charleston Jewish Federation. The presentation will focus on the rise of anti-Semitism. Anti-Semitism has become a huge problem in our society, not just in the United States, but worldwide.
Following the presentation, attendees will be able to participate in round-table discussions for about 30 minutes and then have time for fellowship and the opportunity for further discussion.
“As the church, we are called to both preserve the truth and to promote social righteousness,” said Coleman Legerton, member of the MPPC Bridge Builders Ministry.
“Toward these ‘Great Ends,’ we are thrilled to be hosting a series of conversations facilitated by prominent voices in our community.”
The upcoming speaker for the Sunday, March 8 program is Stephanie Kelley. Kelley is the executive director of East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO). She will discuss the devastating effects of poverty, stereotypes associated with poverty, and how her agency works to bring opportunity to the underprivileged in our community.
This is event is free and open to the public.