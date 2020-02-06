Once again, the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will be preparing free tax returns at the Wando Mount Pleasant Library branch at 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
These services will be provided on Monday and Friday afternoons from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. They began on Feb. 3 and will run through Monday, April 13. Taxpayers do not need to be a member of AARP and there is no age limit to take advantage of this free service. All volunteers are certified by the Internal Revenue Service.
Taxpayers must bring Social security cards for taxpayer and spouse and all dependents being claimed on the tax return. Social security statements with Social Security income will be accepted. Taxpayers and their spouse, if married, must both be present and must bring photo identification and all current year tax documents and a copy of their prior year tax return. The service is first come, first serve and appointments will not be taken. A copy of the Federal and South Carolina tax returns will be given to the taxpayers after the return is completed. All returns will be e-filed with the IRS and South Carolina. Further information can be found at AARP Foundation.org/taxaide or by contacting the library.
Certain items may be out of scope such as rental property with depreciation, mortgage foreclosures, complicated Schedule C’s, casualty losses, etc. Consult with one of our tax preparers at the site on scope related questions.