The Friends of the Daniel Island Library will sponsor their annual fundraiser, the 12th Annual Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 , 1 – 4 p.m.
The Friends of the Library is a nonprofit organization of volunteers who work with the Berkeley County Libraries to promote library services and programs for the betterment of our community. Cyndi Jannuzzi is the current committee chair. Many civic minded volunteers are giving their support to the Daniel Island Library’s needs.
This year marks the 12th Anniversary. The Friends of the Daniel Island Library are celebrating the achievements of the hundreds of people who have dedicated themselves to building this fundraiser into a Lowcountry favorite with the community. The Tour has raised over $180,000 in 11 years. The Friends of the Daniel Island Library are optimistic this 12th year will be as eventful for the Library.
The Friends of the Daniel Island Library have provided computers, shelving, children and senior citizen reading programs and materials, a reading garden compete with benches and landscaping, along with a host of other supplies to be enjoyed by the community at large. In addition, this season, the Friends hope to assist the Library in increasing the world of technology in our already expansive selections. The evolution of libraries across the nation is demanding more and more technology be made available to both young and senior citizens.
The Harvest Home tour again features four varied homes, and four local authors.
This years’ authors who have graciously deigned to support literacy and the Daniel Island Library are Natasha Boyd who penned Indigo Girl , Michele Moore of The Cigar Factory fame, Garden and Gun presenting The Southerner’s Cookbook, and Daniel Island’s own Suzanne Detar with Don’t Lose the Ball in the Lights..and Other Life Lessons From Sports. They will be pleased to both sell and sign their books.
The first home, built in 2018 is in the Nobles Point neighborhood. The elegant Lowcountry style home features a board and batten exterior with tabby foundation. The custom millwork is extensive, featuring shiplap throughout. All bathrooms have elegant stone floors and granite countertops. The hand painted Italian tile in the powder room is a must see. Outdoor living is made relaxing with a lovely kitchen, infinity edge pool, and lots of space to enjoy entertaining family and friends.
Our second home is classically designed, as completed in 2017, and is in the Smythe Park neighborhood. The custom full paneled entry door is painted “ Springtime Peach “. It is an introduction to the colorful interior. Owned and designed by a noted and published Interior Designer, the home showcases exquisite furnishings, lighting, and wallcoverings. This home is referred to by the designer as “Continental European”, with the interior design and artwork reflecting a “charm bracelet” of their extensive travels.
Home number three is a custom home in Daniel Island Park completed in 2017. It is well appointed with stunning cornice bracket details. Overlooking the Beresford Creek golf course with a view of Norwell Creek, the sunsets are magnificent. The outstanding feature of this house is its entertainment possibilities. An 1100 square foot screened porch that runs the entire width of the house holds endless possibilities, as does the open floor plan. The owner describes the interior of the house as “Eclectic”. It houses both contemporary and antique lighting and family furnishings.
The fourth home is a 3,400 square foot charmer in Pierce Park neighborhood. Completed in 2005, it has been thoughtfully renovated by its’ owners. It exudes southern charm, starting with the warm entry complete with the Haint blue bead-board ceiling. This is a low country tradition meant to keep away Spirits ( and wasps). The interior of this house is bright and cheery and showcases many clever renovations and specialty features designed and executed by the homeowner. This is a home designed for family living, as evidenced by the beautiful deck overlooking a sizable sports lawn in the rear.
Tickets are $30 each. Available for purchase online at harvesthometours.com or Island Expressions. Only 400 tickets are sold for this event, ensuring homes are not overcrowded throughout the day. Same day tickets may only be purchased online. For more information concact Alexandra Lanza at 336-543-8693
