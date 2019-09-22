South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued a state proclamation recognizing Sept. 23-27, 2019 as South Carolina Clean Energy Week in his home state.
In the proclamation, Gov. McMaster notes that since 2015, “clean energy businesses increased 79 percent, jobs grew by 110 percent, and revenues were up 41 percent,” according to the 2016 South Carolina Clean Energy Industry Census compiled by the South Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance.
South Carolina is now one of 18 states in the country to formally recognize National Clean Energy Week 2019. In 2018, a total of 29 governors, both Republican and Democratic, issued state proclamations declaring Sept. 24-28, 2018 as National Clean Energy Week.