Coastal Community Foundation is now accepting donations to The Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Fund, established with the Grand Bahama Port Authority, to support recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island.
Hurricane Dorian is the most powerful storm on record ever to hit the Bahamas, and Grand Bahama was among the hardest-hit locations. While the full scope of the damage remains unclear Wednesday, the deputy prime minister has said the cost to rebuild the islands could cost billions of dollars. Support at this time is critical for urgent relief efforts.
Individuals, businesses and other donors who wish to financially support the relief efforts may donate online by visiting coastalcommunityfoundation.org/grand-bahama-disaster-relief-fund. Learn more about the relief fund at gbdisasterrelief.org. This website provides contribution information for the Grand Bahama Disaster Relief Fund at Coastal Community Foundation and will also be updated with local resource information.