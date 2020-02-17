Lowcountry Food Bank has received a grant from Griswold Home Care’s charitable foundation for its work to lead the fight against hunger throughout South Carolina’s 10 coastal counties. This grant was awarded as part of the Foundation’s mission to support nonprofits dedicated to helping seniors and residents in need throughout their communities.
Founded in 1983, The Lowcountry Food Bank is a nonprofit that serves local residents in need by distributing food to nearly 300 partner agencies including soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and emergency food pantries. The organization will use this grant to further its efforts in fighting hunger, which include programs that help food insecure children and seniors, as well as nutrition education programs.
“At Griswold Home Care, helping our neighbors live happy, healthy and fulfilling lives at home has always been our top priority,” said Francis Johnson, director of Griswold Home Care of Charleston, which awarded the grant. “The Lowcountry Food Bank has made an incredible impact on the community through providing access to nutritional food and education to those who need it most. On behalf of the Jean Griswold Foundation, we are proud to support an organization that shares this same mission.”
The Jean Griswold Foundation is a private charity established by Griswold Home Care to further the company’s belief that care for the elderly and disabled should be available to all. Every dollar donated is used to further its mission to support programs and services that allow seniors to age in place. Formerly the Griswold Cares Foundation, the 501c3 nonprofit changed its name in 2016 to honor the founder of Griswold Home Care, Dr. Jean Griswold, who passed away in 2017. Those selected for grants help to advance the Foundation’s mission of supporting services to those in need so they may age in place. For more information please visit jeangriswoldfoundation.com.