The HALOS Oyster Roast will occur on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 4-7 p.m. at Harborside East in Mount Pleasant. Don’t miss out on this fun and exciting annual event. Enjoy amazing views of the Charleston Harbor, live music, all the delicious oysters and pulled pork you can eat and an exciting silent auction.
Individual tickets are $50 in advance or $60 on the day of the event and include food, beer, wine and live music. A silent auction and wine pull offer guests another way to support local children in kinship care with the opportunity to win exciting items.
All proceeds will be used to support HALOS’ mission of providing support and advocacy for abused and neglected children and kinship caregivers. Tickets can be purchased at accelevents.com/e/HALOSOysterRoast.