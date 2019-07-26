The U.S. Coast Guard is enlisting the assistance of its Auxiliary in a life-saving project centered on Charleston Harbor.
Locating and assisting persons and vessels in distress on the water is a fundamental Coast Guard responsibility. To speed its response, the service employs sophistical search software. Although particularly effective when offshore emergencies are involved, the software is less accurate when applied to harbors, bays, inlets and rivers, which is where many Charleston searches occur.
To help improve search capability inland, the Coast Guard is overseeing a study of the Charleston Harbor tides and influences such as islands, marshes and rivers that affect water movement. A key tool in the project is a floating dummy fitted with a GPS receiver/transmitter.
Rather than disrupt regular operations and expend its limited funds, the service asked local Auxiliary flotillas if they could take on the task. The response was quick and affirmative. Explained Philippe Gresle, commander of Mt. Pleasant-based Flotilla 12-6, “The primary mission of the Auxiliary is recreational boating safety. This is one way we can advance that cause via our operations program while freeing up active duty assets for other missions.”
Once the study’s data are compiled and resulting patterns established and validated, the information will be entered into the search software program. After that, those using Charleston’s inland waterways can take comfort knowing they will be more quickly located should trouble come their way.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary is the uniformed civilian component of the U.S. Coast Guard and supports the Coast Guard in nearly all mission areas. The Auxiliary was created by Congress in 1939. For more information, please visit cgaux.org