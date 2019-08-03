The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry (CML) is pleased to announce it has received a $27,000 grant from the Henry and Sylvia Yaschik Foundation to provide funding for a puppet theater in the Speak Loud! studio, one of the new exhibits coming to the museum. These funds will support the continuation of CML’s commitment to introducing the tri-county’s youngest citizens to arts through hands-on, play-based and developmentally appropriate immersive experiences.
“The Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry is honored to celebrate the Yaschik family legacy with a named space within the new Speak Loud! exhibit,” said Nichole Myles, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. “The all new Speak Loud! studio will celebrate creative self-expression in all forms. When complete, this exhibit will provide an experiential and experimental space that illuminates the diverse technical skills and processes required to create a theatrical performance.”
In the new puppet theater, the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry will provide children and their families the opportunity to create and conduct performances of their own making. The Puppet Stage will serve as the perfect location to perform stories of heroic princesses, comedic cats, and journeys in search of magic potions. A puppet maker studio will allow visitors to build with materials and infuse personality into their own constructed characters. Whimsical seating will allow parents, grandparents, and caregivers a comfortable vantage point from which to take in the performances.
Research indicates that children learn best through play; play nurtures creativity, curiosity, resiliency, problem solving, social and collaborative abilities. Children who are exposed to quality play experiences develop memory skills, early language skills, and are able to regulate their behavior, leading to enhanced school adjustment and academic learning. “By providing these opportunities to perform, we can stoke confidence and verbal skills as stories take flight,” said Myles. “While these play-based learning opportunities may help some children discover a passion for work behind the scenes, or a role on center stage, we know that providing these experiences will support children more broadly in their growth and development of critical skills.”
The Speak Loud! studio is one of nine new state-of-the-art exhibits planned as part of the Make & Believe campaign to re-imagine the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry. CML announced the $6.2M capital campaign in May 2019. The museum is currently seeking contributions to bring the campaign to a successful conclusion. For more information and to donate, visit www.exploreCML.org/make-and-believe.