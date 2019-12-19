Hibben UMC will open its’ doors this Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.. This will be the 3rd Saturday of the month. Bus pick up and return is provided. Note changes and additions to pick up schedule.
Guests will be provided an opportunity to enjoy a free meal, shower, haircut, and a snack bag to go. The showers are available with all towels, soap, and sha.m.poo furnished. A limited quantity of clothing and footwear is available. This is not an overnight stay.
Any guests arriving early must wait outside until the hospitality crew gives them approval to enter at approximately 10:45 a.m.. Note that bags are exa.m.ined and prohibited items removed.
HHS Bus Pickup Schedule - Revised
- 10:00 a.m. - Leave Hibben UMC, 690 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Peasant, SC.
- 10:10 a.m. - East Bay Street at Huger Street (across from Taco Boy).
- 10:20 a.m.* - Main Library on Calhoun Street.
- 10:30 a.m.* - Marion Square on King Street.
- 10:40 a.m.* - 529 Meeting Street at “The Navigation Center”.
- 10:50 a.m.* - ECCO on Six Mile Road.
- 11:00 a.m.* - Back at Hibben UMC.
*Times are approximate. If the buses are full on the first stop, pickups at other locations will still be made but later than schedule indicates.
NOTE: Starting at 1 p.m. the buses will return quests to the Downtown Charleston area and other pick up points.