Due to the cold weather forecast the Hibben UMC Hospitality Shelter (HHS) at 690 Coleman Blvd, Mt. Pleasant will be open this Thursday, February 20, and Friday, February 21, 2020. A flyer is attached for posting and/or distribution.
A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 7:00 pm at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, and the “Navigation” Center at 529 Meeting Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8:00 pm. The bus will make as many trips as necessary to pick up all guests waiting at these listed locations.
All bags are searched prior to allowing a guest to enter the facility.
Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning.
The guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight plus an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available with towels, soap, and shampoo furnished.
If more information is needed, you may contact Al Bradshaw-Whittemore at 843-291-1141 cell until we have another permanent HHS Director. Please do not publish his number.
The Hibben UMC Facebook page will also post days when the HHS will be open.