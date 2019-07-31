The 2019 Holiday Festival on Daniel Island will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island. 2019 Vendor Applications are now being accepted. Apply early as spots fill up quickly.
The festival organizers are now accepting Vendor Applications and fees for the 2019 Holiday Festival! To apply for a vendor slot, you must first fill out an online application and submit fee. Please see application date deadlines and their fees below:
- Early bird application deadline and fee: Now – Sept. 30 – Vendor Fee $80.00. Vendor slots fill up very quickly – so apply now! Register before Sept. 30 to take advantage of our early bird pricing of $80. On Oct. 1, the vendor fee increases to $115.
- Regular application deadline and fee: Oct. 1 – Nov. 1 – Vendor Fee -$115.00
Once the desired number of vendor openings have been filled, no more vendors will be accepted for this year. Limited openings are available in each category.
If chosen as a vendor, you will be a part of the Holiday Festival on Daniel Island, where our vendors offer bargains galore and a vast assortment of unique gifts to our festival attendees.
The festival is held outdoors and around the stadium concourse of the Volvo Car Stadium.
All interested vendors must first complete and submit an online application and fee for consideration. Applications will be reviewed by the Holiday Festival Manager and staff and all applicants will receive an email from the Holiday Festival Manager or staff regarding their application status (accepted or denied). Please allow a minimum of 2 weeks for followup communication via email. Please no phone calls.
The Holiday Festival on Daniel Island is accepting Vendor Applications for the categories listed below.
- Holiday Ornaments, Decorations, Wreaths, Decor
- Home Decor/Home Accessories
- Pet Supplies, Accessories, Treats,
- Sports/Fitness/Outdoor Adventure
- Toys
- Cookware/Kitchen Accessories
- Stationary/Cards
- Pottery/Glass/ Ceramics/Paintings
- Photography (Limited Vendor Openings Available)
- Pre-Packaged Coffees and Teas
- Pre-Packaged Holiday/Gift Food Products
- Handbags, Wallets and Electronic Cases
- Women’s, Men’s & Children’s Clothing and Accessories
- Jewelry (Limited Vendor Openings Available)
- Miscellaneous
- Please note that the Holiday Festival Committee will not be accepting any food vendors for the festival as those vendors are chosen by the Volvo Car Stadium hospitality services division. *A food vendor is classified as Food Trucks or concessionaires or ready to eat food/snacks/drinks.
To apply to be a vendor, please visit https://danielisland.com/community/events-activities/event/2019-holiday-festival-on-daniel-island.