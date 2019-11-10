The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs and the America’s Boating Club Charleston, previously known as the Charleston Sail and Power Squadron, announce the 38th annual Harbor Holiday Parade of Decorated Boats.
The Parade of Boats will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. The parade will take place in the Charleston Harbor from the South Channel to the Mount Pleasant side then under the Ravenel Bridge past the Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park to the Charleston Peninsula north of the Maritime Center, around the Battery and up the Ashley River to the Coast Guard sector station.
Entre your boat online at holidayparadeofboats via the entry form. Fees are $25 for private boats and $50 for commercial vessels. The deadline to enter is Dec. 11.
Prizes for the event are: First place in both categories (sail or power) $500 each, second place prize each $300 and third place prize each $200.
If you want to watch the parade, visit the event website for a current list of the best viewing sites and parties. This will be continually updated leading up to the event. For more information, pictures, parade route, entry forms, tips for entrants, award party details and skippers' meeting please visit holidayparadeofboats.