Martha Hills, a local community teacher with the Charleston County School District, was able to receive her Hero Rewards savings to the tune of $2,532 when she went through Homes for Heroes to buy her home.
“We’re committed to giving back, serving and saying thank you to our local community heroes because they do so much to make our great community what it is today. They tirelessly serve and sacrifice for us that we feel it’s just the right thing to do and we’re excited to be able to give back and say thank you in such a meaningful and positive way,” says Matthew Cuchelo, local Homes for Heroes real estate specialist with Coastal Premier Prime Properties and Arthur Anderson of CBC National Bank in Mount Pleasant.
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists; committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home.
Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military (active, reserves & veterans), healthcare professionals and teachers for all they do.
"Matthew Cuchelo was such a wonderful realtor to work with. He was extremely helpful in guiding me through the home buying process. I also love his connection to Homes For Heroes and the wonderful perks that came with buying a home as a teacher," Hills said.
Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc., has helped over 27,000 heroes save over $43 million on their real estate transactions, sold over $4 billion in real estate to heroes, actively partnered with 2,600 like-minded real estate and mortgage professionals who’ve joined in the mission and donated over $577,000 to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation.
Cuchelo can be reached via email at Matthew.cuchelo@gmail.com or by phone 843-806-8272. For more information visit lowcountryheroteam.com.