Nurturing the joy of reading has real and significant impact on achievement in life from early test scores, to high school graduation rates, to employment satisfaction and pay rates. By helping a child increase the minutes they read and the comfort with which they read, I-Beam volunteers are joining a team of advocates giving their time to help a student prepare for a successful future.
"The better we prepare our children for successful, prosperous futures through a strong foundation of literacy, the better our future community will be. Some students in our East Cooper schools do not get enough emotional, social, and/or academic support to help them succeed. Community volunteers can make a huge impact. Through just one hour a week, I-Beam mentors make a positive impact in students’ lives. As a bonus: the mentors’ lives are often touched as well," Greg Jones, East Cooper Faith Network (ECFN) Coordinator shared.
I-Beam is currently serving over 250 students in all nine East Cooper public elementary schools with upwards of 350 community member volunteers. From October through April on the same day and at the same time each week, the I-Beam mentor comes to school for one hour to read and many share lunch with the student.
One mentor said “I think I-Beam is an excellent program and love the opportunities it provides for both the student and the mentor. It has been fun getting to know my sweet reader and all her friends while sharing lunch with them each week. They are a delight to interact with and their thirst for knowledge shows in their discussions. Reading is so important to their self-esteem and their ability to do well in school and I feel this program offers benefits for both areas. My student and I have established a close bond; we both look forward to our weekly sessions. Her improvement in her reading and comprehension is a reward to both of us. Thanks for all involved in this program.”
Mentor training sessions will be held Sept. 10 and 12 at noon and Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Christ Church Parish Hall (Hwy 17N & Longpoint Rd). Another training session will be held at St James Santee Elementary on Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m. Mentors can sign up at the training sessions and choose the school and day they prefer. Each mentor will receive a Mentor Folder with additional information. Mentors need only to attend one session.
Join East Cooper Faith Network in making a difference in a child’s success.
Get involved. Questions can be directed to ECFN by emailing ecfnjones@gmail.com or by calling 843-972-7566. More information on I-Beam and ECFN can be found at our website at ecfaithnetwork.org .