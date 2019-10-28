The I’On Club was excited to announce the return of the CTC Adult Tennis Tournament on Oct. 11-13. The event was open to players with Universal Tennis Rating levels 21 and over and all matches were counted toward each player’s verified Universal Tennis Ranking. The tournament order was determined based on round-robin draws based on the players’ Universal Tennis Ranking.
The tournament was hosted at the I’On Club on Friday, Oct. 11 from 5-9 p.m. to Sunday, Oct. 13, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. All matches were played on the tennis facilities’ clay courts and registrants could participate in playing singles, doubles or singles and doubles. All participants were granted three single matches and two double matches regardless if the player lost the first match.
There were 49 singles and doubles participants competing for their UTR ranking in the junior tournament. The tournament hosted a players lounge with fun activities such as Wii Tennis, Photo Booth, corn hole and other yard games. All players were invited to the players party with live music and buffet dinner on the I’On’s Porch along with the court activities lead by I’On Tennis Director, Chris Kiesel. Prizes were handed out to the player winning most games on the court to further encourage level-based tennis.
There were 28 singles and doubles participants competing for their UTR ranking for the adult tournament. All participants were invited to an 80’s themed players party with free buffet dinner, wine and beer. The I’On Chef Mike created an incredible spread for hungry attendees to feast upon. There was a special ‘Costume that takes the cake award’ and was given to Kevin Kopf who dressed as a tiger in reference to ‘Eye of the Tiger — Rocky Balboa.’
“Hosting this tournament at I’On Club granted us excellent exposure to tennis players all around South Carolina,” said Mehdi El-Kheddiwi, general manager at I’On Club. “We were thrilled to have tennis players of all levels utilize our state-of-the-art tennis facilities and compete for their UTR.”
Charleston Tennis Circuit hosts various Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) tournaments throughout Charleston for both juniors and adults. The goal is to provide playing opportunities and support level-based tennis in the Charleston vicinity. The Universal Tennis Rating system is solely based on the performance and age and gender are not factors. For more information please visit theionclub.com or call 843-971-7834.