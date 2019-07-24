From July 27 to Sept 1, 2019, the national 501C non-profit, Islamic Circle of North America Relief (ICNA Relief) will distribute 50,000 backpacks with school supplies to children in need, as part of their #OneNationOneCause Back2School Drive.
The local Back2school event will be on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ICNA Relief South Carolina - Shifa Free Clinic intends to distribute 200 backpacks, fresh produce and some school supplies at 5341 Dorchester Road Suite 203 Cricket Wireless, North Charleston 29418.
The event is in partnership with other institutions and organizations as well as local authorities. Beneficiaries include under-served residents of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. Also this event will offer haircuts for children and an ice cream truck.
“Education is power, gives people the ability to convert their lives and the world. To them is more than just a bag. Is an opportunity to start a new chapter with dozen of smiles. Help us to impact more than 200 kids” said Reshma Khan MD Shifa Free Clinic, ICNA Relief.
The South Carolina community is being invited to support the effort. Supplies can be shipped and donation checks can be mailed to Shifa Free Clinic 1092 Johnnie Dodds Blvd. To volunteer, be a sponsor or to partner, email volunteercoordinator.shifa@gmail.com. You can also support ICNA Relief through Amazon Smile.
“This drive, #OneNationOneCause, is an expression of solidarity. We stand together, and are committed to being there for our neighbors, especially the most vulnerable. These are Islamic principles and universal human values in action. We are grateful to all our partners for coming together as one,” said Mr. Maqsood Ahmed, ICNA Relief CEO.
In 2018, ICNA Relief distributed 45,000 backpacks with supplies, in 250 locations in 35 states. Since 2009, ICNA Relief has distributed nearly a quarter million backpacks filled with supplies, nationwide to needy children.
The Shifa Clinic is a non-profit and tax exempt clinic established by The Islamic Circle of North America Relief USA (ICNA Relief USA). The Shifa Clinic is located in Mount Pleasant. Many of the services they provide cannot be obtained anywhere else in the state at no cost to the patients. Patients must meet the following criteria for free services: be between the ages of 19-64, have no health insurance, and have an income level that falls within 250% of the federal poverty level based on the number of people in the household. Along with medical services, they have three hunger prevention programs including child hunger prevention and a food pantry