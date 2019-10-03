Fleet Feet will host the first ever Drumstick Dash 5K on Thursday, Nov. 28 at Carnes Crossroads in Summerville. The Drumstick Dash welcomes runners of all ages, levels and abilities and will be a timed, certified 5K race.
Fleet Feet is excited to support Dorchester Paws and Goose Creek Police “Shop With A Badge” Program with the proceeds from this race.
“We are excited to offer this new Thanksgiving Day race in the Summerville area. Encouraging our community to come out and be active while raising funds for two fantastic local nonprofits is the perfect way to celebrate Thanksgiving," said Amy Minkel – Fleet Feet owner. “We hope that everyone will come out, bring their families and run, walk, or stroll with us at the Drumstick Dash on Thanksgiving Day.”
Details for the event include:
- Timed Certified 5K
- $35 Registration Fee after Oct. 1.
- Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day) at 9 a.m. Carnes Crossroads - 513 Wodin Place Summerville
- Proceeds to benefit East Cooper Community Outreach
- Race limited to 500 participants
- Participants receive a long-sleeve technical shirt and a commemorative 22 ounce Hydro Flask tumbler.
- Age level winners will receive an award. Details have not been announced.
For more information and to register for the 5K visit fleetfeetmountpleasant.com.