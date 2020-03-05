The fourth Intergenerational Forum (IGF), in partnership with both the College of Charleston and The Citadel, will be held at The Citadel in Bond Hall, Rm. 165, on Thursday, April 2 at 7 p.m.
The IGF began in 2016 on Daniel Island, with local high school students and senior citizens, and as interest in the forum grew, the organizers sought to expand its reach to the greater Charleston area. The IGF’s vision is “to gather together in a public forum, representatives of the younger generation and senior citizens to glean their perspectives on vitally important matters concerning our country and the world today. Further, to stimulate, recognize, and respect the opinions of each generation — and to learn from them.”
“It is so vital to the future of our country to have this dialogue between generations. I’m so excited to have these storied institutions participate in the first collegiate IGF," said IGF founder Fred Danziger.
Kendra Stewart, director of the Riley Center for Livable Communities, is pleased that the College of Charleston is participating in the Intergenerational Forum “because of the tremendous impact dialogue can have on solving important challenges.” She believes this is a great opportunity for college aged students to learn from each other as well as a generation they may not generally interact with much.
Honorable Joseph P. Riley, Jr., the former Mayor of Charleston, is pleased to be a part of the event that is a collaboration between the two institutions with whom he is currently working (The Citadel and The College of Charleston).
“In my experience the best way to find solutions to challenging community problems is to create opportunities for conversations that contain diverse perspectives. I believe this is exactly what the IGF does," Riley stated.
This year’s IGF will engage two students from each of the partner schools, as well as two senior citizens from the community at large to discuss Inter-Generational Solutions to Climate Concerns. The program will be hosted by The Riley Institute.
Attendance is free and open to the public. For more information contact Fred Danziger at fred.danziger13@gmail.com.