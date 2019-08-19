Isle of Palms resident, Dr. David Tillinghast, has a new book "Sisters, Cousins, and Wayward Angels" which contains adventuresome narratives: surviving a cotton mouth moccasin bite, while hunting ducks in South Louisiana, falling into the cage of a black panther at the Memphis City Zoo, stumbling onto a moonshine still into an Ozark Cave, escaping with just a dusting of bird shot in the shoulder.
Most touching, however, are Tillinghast's reflections on family, comrades, horses, quicksand, and the "lost grey nowhere." Many of the poems in this collection also display fascination with women young and old, their beauty and their mystery. The poems reveal the contentment derived from spending long days and nights of solitude in the woods.
Tillinghast was educated at Louisiana Tech, the University of Wisconsin, and the University of South Carolina, where had the privilege of developing his talents under the well-known poets James Dickey and George Garrett. Emeritus Professor of English from Clemson University, he has been published in major literary journals, The Georgia Review, Ploughshares, and The Virginia Quarterly Review, et al.
New York Times bestselling author Ron Rash states, "The woods are alive with starts and things we think we do not see," David Tillinghast tells us in this excellent collection of poems, but while acknowledging the mystery of existence, Tillinghast sees plenty, and he conveys it to the reader with a stark but luminous clarity."
Published and available through the Texas A&M University Press and through Amazon.
Tillinghast will be reading Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Buxton Books, 160 King Street, Charleston, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. He will be joined by additional Charleston area authors Dr. Jim Brueggemann, Lisa Hase-Jackson, Gary Jackson, Eugene Platt and Jody Stallings. Visit buxtonbooks.com for more information.