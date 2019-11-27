The Isle of Palms garden club had a meeting on Thursday, November 21st at the Exchange club on Palm Blvd. They began with a social gathering at 6:30 with small appetizers and beverages. The meeting began at 7 with Stephanie Harbin, from Hidden Ponds Nursery as the guest speaker. Her topic was tablescapes for Thanksgiving and Christmas. She showed the club how to use clipping from your yard and small plants to make a beautiful arrangement. She also added pumpkins, pomegranates, santas and reindeer as the focal point for the centerpieces. Everyone had a great time learning from her.