Isle of Palms Recreation Department's fall classes:

Keenagers Social Group

Wednesdays September – May

1st Wednesday: Covered Dish luncheon at noon

2nd Wednesday: Lunch Bunch

3rd Wednesday: Trip or special activity

Stay active and social with this community group. Members meet monthly to participate in a covered dish luncheon. Meet new people and enjoy lunch and outings with friends.

Gather Knit & Stitch

Mondays 10 a.m. – noon

Free

Mah Jongg

Mondays noon – 3 p.m.

Free

Game Room

Fridays 1–3 p.m.

Card games, dominoes, scrabble and more. Grab your friends and socialize playing games with friends.

Free

Woodworking

Wednesdays 10 a.m. – noon

Gather with friends and work on your artistic traditions of wood carving.

Free

Pickle Ball at the Beach

Tuesdays 10:45 a.m. – noon

Oct. 8–29

Thursdays 10:45am – Noon

Oct. 10–31

$80 resident/ $105 non-resident

Beginner Pickle Ball clinic will focus on understanding the rules of pickle ball. Game play will be a priority as this is a social sport.

Instructor: Geri D’italia

Tai Chi

Tuesdays 10:45–11:45 a.m.

$10 per class

Instructor: Connie Cossetti

Line Dancing

Thursdays 9:30–10:30 a.m.

$5 per class

Instructor: Trisha Leonard

Over 50 Fitness

Tuesdays & Thursday 3–4 p.m.

$64/month or $10/class

Instructor: Judy Fischer

Yoga

Wednesdays 5:30–6:30 p.m.

$10 per class

Instructor: Jen DeGoyler

Isle of Palms Recreation Department can be reached at 843-886-8294. For more information visit iop.net or 24 28th Avenue Isle of Palms.

