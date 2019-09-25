Isle of Palms Recreation Department's fall classes:
Keenagers Social Group
Wednesdays September – May
1st Wednesday: Covered Dish luncheon at noon
2nd Wednesday: Lunch Bunch
3rd Wednesday: Trip or special activity
Stay active and social with this community group. Members meet monthly to participate in a covered dish luncheon. Meet new people and enjoy lunch and outings with friends.
Gather Knit & Stitch
Mondays 10 a.m. – noon
Free
Mah Jongg
Mondays noon – 3 p.m.
Free
Game Room
Fridays 1–3 p.m.
Card games, dominoes, scrabble and more. Grab your friends and socialize playing games with friends.
Free
Woodworking
Wednesdays 10 a.m. – noon
Gather with friends and work on your artistic traditions of wood carving.
Free
Pickle Ball at the Beach
Tuesdays 10:45 a.m. – noon
Oct. 8–29
Thursdays 10:45am – Noon
Oct. 10–31
$80 resident/ $105 non-resident
Beginner Pickle Ball clinic will focus on understanding the rules of pickle ball. Game play will be a priority as this is a social sport.
Instructor: Geri D’italia
Tai Chi
Tuesdays 10:45–11:45 a.m.
$10 per class
Instructor: Connie Cossetti
Line Dancing
Thursdays 9:30–10:30 a.m.
$5 per class
Instructor: Trisha Leonard
Over 50 Fitness
Tuesdays & Thursday 3–4 p.m.
$64/month or $10/class
Instructor: Judy Fischer
Yoga
Wednesdays 5:30–6:30 p.m.
$10 per class
Instructor: Jen DeGoyler
Isle of Palms Recreation Department can be reached at 843-886-8294. For more information visit iop.net or 24 28th Avenue Isle of Palms.