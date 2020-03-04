The Junior League of Charleston (JLC) announces the 2020 Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI), a week-long advocacy initiative using the iconic “little black dress” to raise awareness of generational poverty and its effect on a woman’s access to resources, her confidence and professional opportunities. The fifth annual campaign will take place during the week of March 2-6 to encourage dialogue and raise funds supporting the JLC’s mission and work within the greater Charleston community. The JLC will host events between now and March 6 as part of the initiative.
During the week-long advocacy campaign, members of JLC will wear the same black dress five consecutive days — a small gesture illustrating the lack of resources many women face due to financial hardship. Charleston county has a 15.3% poverty rate, significantly higher from the national average of 12.3% (DataUSA and Census Bureau), and statistics show that single mothers are more likely to suffer from the devastating effects of poverty.
“For the past five years, the LDBI has been a great success for the JLC and other Leagues across the world as we raise awareness about our mission and the needs of the community,” shares Beth Bailey, president of the Junior League of Charleston. “Since its inception in 1923, the JLC has raised and awarded millions of dollars to meet local needs in areas ranging from community enablement to poverty. In the past decade alone, the JLC has trained 2,500 community service volunteers. Through the LBDI, we aim to raise $20,000 and start conversations that illustrate the limitations caused by a lack of resources. Our hope is to continue this movement with proceeds going towards empowering all women and strengthening families in the Charleston community our members serve.”
JLC members participating in the fundraiser will post to their personal social media accounts daily to drive awareness to the campaign and will also have their own supporter page through the online fundraising site, Just Giving. Funds raised support the JLC mission that will drive local improvements in the Lowcountry using empowered women leaders who collaborate to address critical area needs with sustainable initiatives through training and direct service.
In addition to supporting individual JLC members, members of the public can also support the cause by attending the inaugural Drop the Dress event during the LDBI week:
Drop the Dress
Friday, March 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Donate a Little Black Dress or any other professional clothing at the JLC Office. All clothing contributions will be donated to Dress for Success Charleston County.
Junior League of Charleston Office
51 Folly Rd, Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407
To learn more about the League’s work within the greater Charleston community, visit jlcharleston.org.