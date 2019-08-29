Just Be You, a local 501(c)3 non-profit, is set to launch its self-compassion based school programming, targeting middle and high school students, this fall and will host its kickoff event at the Charleston Gaillard Center this September.
“Just Be You has been a passion project in the works for a long time,” says Beth Rucker, who founded the non-profit in 2017. “Empowering these young adults through our programming, encouraging them to embrace their unique self, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to identify their own voices and to see them know that they are enough is so rewarding.”
Just Be You, in partnership with the Charleston Gaillard Center’s Education and Community Program, is hosting its Motivational Speaker Series Kickoff event on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Martha & John M. Rivers Performance Hall. Students will have the opportunity to listen to conversations from a panel of esteemed guests, Corey Miller, Darius Rucker and Angel Roberts, as they reflect back on times from their teenage years.
“The goal is to bring speakers who have achieved both personal and professional success and are willing to talk about the adversities they faced along the way,” says Just Be You Executive Director, Austin Nelson. “We want our students to hear firsthand that it is not always easy growing up, that we all deal with challenging moments. Our hope is our speakers will help open the door for conversation, because when we start talking about these issues that are so common to being a teen, then we can start normalizing them.”
Schools will have the opportunity to sign up for in-school Just Be You workshops taking place after the event. In addition, teachers can sign up to have the Just Be You team come to their schools for personalized workshops and assemblies, all free of cost. All Just Be You programs are based in self-compassion teaching and focus on the daily challenges of life as a modern teen. To learn more, please contact austin@justbeyou.org .
For more information, visit justbeyou.org
Corey Miller
Corey Miller is a former linebacker for the SC Gamecocks with a 9-year career in the NFL and currently is a television sports anchor, along with being a Dad to Carolina Panthers’ Christian Miller. Miller is dedicated to helping students become leaders in all phases of their lives.
Angel Roberts
Angel Roberts is a Myrtle Beach native, an award-winning choreographer and founder of the national dance movement Peace Love Hip Hop. As a former Hollywood designer, she won an Emmy for her costume work on That 70’s Show. Her favorite part of dance is still interacting with students.
Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker is the multi-Platinum lead singer and rhythm guitarist of GRAMMY award-winning Hootie & the Blowfish and since has dominated the Billboard Country Albums charts with his solo career. He is a Charleston native who always has time to give back.