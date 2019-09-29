Food is a way of life in Charleston County, and so is fishing. The vast network of rivers, bays, inlets, and the open ocean harbor many different fish that appear in the local cuisine.
From redfish and sheepshead to seabass and mahi, the area is home to a wealth of recipes to prepare and enjoy all the seafood that is caught here year-round. In this case, a family that makes a living from catching fish shares their favorite recipe for locally caught fish with us. Captain Ronnie Kinner his wife Kendra run All In One Charters together out of Mount Pleasant.
Captain Ronnie Kinner is a Charleston native and a fishing guide with an intimate knowledge of the area’s many waterways. It is his mission to ensure everyone has a great time on his boat. He has been fishing since childhood, and he loves to share his fishing knowledge with families with children. He has two young boys of his own, so he knows from experience how to keep the kids entertained.
Without further ado, here is Kendra and Ronnie’s personal favorite for making delicious fish tacos.
Shredded Fish Tacos with Honey Slaw and Remoulade
Ingredients:
- 4 filets of fish of your choice (roughly 1lb) - makes about 8-10 tacos
- 8 small wheat flour tortillas
- 1 red onion, sliced thin
- 1 ripe avocado, sliced thin
- olive oil
- Slaw:
- 2 cups slaw (bagged slaw works fine)
- 1 teaspoon honey
- juice of 1/2 a lime
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
- salt and pepper
Seasoning rub for fish:
- salt, to taste (I use 1-2 tsp, but for some that may be too much)
- freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder
Remoulade:
- 1/2 cup olive oil mayo
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 small garlic cloves, minced
- 1/4 teaspoon cumin powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- juice of one lime
Instructions and directions:
- Start out by combining all the remoulade ingredients in a small bowl. Mix well, season with salt and fresh pepper and set aside in the fridge.
- In another small bowl for the slaw, whisk together: honey, salt, cilantro and lime juice. Toss with the slaw and set in fridge with the remoulade.
- Get another small bowl. Combine seasonings for fish rub. Lay fillets on a plate and drizzle both sides with olive oil. Apply rub to both sides of fish. This should use up all the rub.
- Heat a large skillet with 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Cook fish until white and flaky, about 3 minutes per side. I shred the fish with a fork or you can cut them into bite-sized squares.
- Fill tortillas, that have been warmed, with fish. Layer with slaw, red onion and remoulade.
- Enjoy!