Florence Crittenton Programs of SC invites you to kick up your heels and raise a glass at the 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes presented by The Woodhouse Day Spa & Boutique at The Gaillard Center on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6 - 9:30 p.m.
An irresistible blend of fashion and compassion, WW&S events are all about putting the “fun” in fundraiser. They give women the opportunity to get glamorous with their friends while enjoying incredible varietals from top winemakers––all for a good cause.
Florence Crittenton Program’s 7th Annual Wine Women & Shoes will feature wines from some of the country’s best wineries, designer shopping and charming Shoe Guys serving up this season’s must-haves on silver platters—all signature attractions that make WW&S fundraisers such a swirlin’-and-stylin’ success.
In addition to shopping peep-toes while sipping Pinots, guests will enjoy a fabulous fashion show, live and silent auctions with incredible items and travel experiences and a chance to win a closet full of designer clothes and accessories.
General Admission tickets are $125 and VIP tickets are $175 with all proceeds benefitting Florence Crittenton Programs, which provides comprehensive services to pregnant, parenting and at-risk young women and their children. A limited number of VIP Tables for eight are available and VIP ticket sales began on Dec. 11. General Admission ticket sales will start on Jan. 8. Florence Crittenton has been in the Charleston community since 1897 and provides hope, safety and opportunity for young women.
For more information, please call or e-mail Tonya Pilkenton at 843-324-6455 or at Events@FlorenceCrittentonSC.org. To purchase tickets, visit winewomenandshoes.com/event/flocrit.