On Tuesday, Aug. 27 Charleston Center, WakeUp Carolina and Mount Pleasant Police Department will be hosting an event for the community at Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park from 6 - 8 p.m.
In support of Overdose Awareness Day, they invite members of the community to join together for education on Narcan, community support and a remembrance ceremony honoring those we have lost to the disease of addiction.
The Narcan training will begin at 6 p.m. and the Light the Path for Hope luminary ceremony will be at 7 p.m.