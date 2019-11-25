Towne Centre hosted their annual Lights Up event on Saturday evening.
The event featured a spectacular laser light show and the lighting of Towne Centre’s 40-foot Christmas tree.
Jolly old St. Nicholas also made a visit to the event and there were live performances by the East Cooper Baptist Church Choir & Orchestra, FAME Performing Arts and Gravel Road featuring popular song choices and holiday favorites.
Lights Up serves as a special fundraiser to benefit Camp Rise Above, whose mission is to provide life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, disabilities and challenges. Camp Rise Above creates customized programs that teach campers to overcome obstacles and grow in their confidence and capabilities. Camp Rise Above volunteers sold Christmas Tree Wands and Christmas Bulb Necklaces so all event guests could also “light up.”
“It is the most wonderful time of the year and Lights Up is the perfect, magical evening to kick off the holiday season,” said marketing director Kathi Herrmann.
For more information about Lights Up visit mtpleasanttownecentre.com.