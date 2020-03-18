Seniors in the area need your help now more than ever before. MUSC Center on Aging is partnering with Trident Area Agency on Aging to help with the immediate needs of seniors in our community.
Many people are able to drive from store to store in hopes of finding a pack of toilet tissue or additional canned goods for your pantry. Most seniors are unable to do this, and will have to rely on the supplies that they have on hand. Monetary donations are needed to support the immediate needs of seniors with our area. Please consider making a donation to Trident Area Agency on Aging to assist seniors in the area.
Trident Area Agency on Aging is a not-for-profit, 501C3 organization that provides assistance, advocacy and answers on aging. The private, non-governmental organization receives grants and donations to fund services.
Monetary donations can be made online at tridentaaa.org/donate.