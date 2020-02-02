Local South Carolina beverage retailer, Bottles Beverage Superstore, has donated $15,396.34 to the Palmetto Trail through proceeds generated via their annual rare whiskey auction.
Each year, Bottles chooses a nonprofit in the community to give back to. In previous years, they have donated to the Gills Creek Watershed, Charleston Waterkeeper and Hidden Wounds.
“We try to choose local non-profits not only because we are a local business but also because they are the ones that can make the most of the money. We chose Palmetto Conservation to promote people getting outside more, respecting nature and having fun. We love the Palmetto Trail,” said Holly Norman, Business Manager of the Columbia Location.
The funding will be applied toward wayfinding signage along all of the Palmetto Trail’s LowCountry passages, spanning from from Wateree to Awendaw. The trail inspires active, healthy living and showcases the state’s diverse natural beauty, fascinating history and rich cultural heritage. The updated signage will promote ease of use of the Palmetto Trail and encourage people get out and see our state.
