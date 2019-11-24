In the 10th year of its partnership with the Charleston County School District (CCSD), Reading Partners is expanding its program east to St. James-Santee and hoping to mobilize the East Cooper community in the effort to raise literacy rates. Reading Partners provides supplemental literacy instruction for students struggling to read in 17 under-resourced, Lowcountry elementary schools by recruiting hundreds of community volunteers. Pairing each volunteer with a student and providing a research-based curriculum, Reading Partners enables every volunteer to produce measurable gains in their student’s reading test scores. Last year, Reading Partners supported a cohort of 925 community volunteers in serving 813 students, of which 91% met or exceeded their primary end of the year growth goals. Moreover, a two-year study with Child Trends indicates that the program’s success transcends literacy gains and notes Reading Partners students demonstrated significant improvement in early reading literacy and social-emotional learning skills.
For the last three years, Reading Partners South Carolina has been the top performing region in the country thanks to the outstanding engagement of the Lowcountry community in serving as volunteer tutors. However, as Reading Partners grows to serve 900 students, the corresponding need for volunteer tutors grows to 1,100. This year, two of the schools with the highest need for tutors are located within and around the East Cooper community. There are still 48 tutors needed at St. James-Santee in McClellanville and another nine needed at Sanders-Clyde, located at the foot of the Ravenel bridge. No education background or experience is required of volunteers, and training as well as on-site support are provided. With its core values rooted in volunteerism and the idea that “together we are better” the Reading Partners program model is community driven and indebted to the efforts of its volunteer tutors. For just one hour a week, each volunteer is able to produce effective and long-lasting change in Lowcountry literacy rates. To get involved and to help supplement literacy education in under-resourced schools, prospective volunteers can go to readingpartners.org/volunteer-south-carolina/ to sign up today.