Pleasant Speakers, a local area club of Toastmasters International, announces the presentation of the Advanced Communicator Bronze (ACB) award to Toastmaster Rita Conley-Pitts.
The ACB represents a total of 10 completed speeches designed to further refine speaking skills and successfully handle the many different situations anyone may encounter in daily activities. “It’s been a pleasure developing skills that I continue to use whenever the opportunity presents itself,” says Rita.
Now in her 11th year of active membership, Toastmaster Conley-Pitts intends to continue working toward the next level, Advanced Communicator Silver (ACS). Projects that are part of each level incorporate not only devices to enhance one’s communication techniques but also confidence, writing, and leadership skills.
In addition to self-improvement, Toastmasters International’s mission encourages each of its members to stand-by each other, to welcome anyone who is interested in developing confidence, and to share what is learned through mentoring, and through respectful and constructive feed-back.
“Club members reach their communication and leadership goals at their own pace,” said Alicia Millinger, President of Pleasant Speakers. “We support members with peer-to-peer educational programs and a comfortable learn-by-doing environment. We appreciate our more-experienced members like Rita who help bring extensive speaking and leadership skills to our newer members so all achieve success.”
Pleasant Speakers Toastmasters Club #7783 invites guests to attend meetings, which are open to any adult. Meetings are 6:00 p.m.-7:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays, every month, at Heritage Trust Federal Credit Union, 847 Coleman Blvd., Mt. Pleasant. Anyone may attend. There is no prior experience or club membership required to join. Membership fees are nominal.
For more information, visit 7783.pleasantspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org.