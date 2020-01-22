Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative (TCCC) and the Low Country Education Consortium (LCEC), a collaboration of superintendents from the tri-county region’s four school districts, are pleased to announce the launch of the Lowcountry Center for Educational Leadership (LCEL). The Center will create a pipeline of trained and certified principal candidates who are ready to fill vacancies as they occur within the school districts.
“Having a core of well-trained and ready instructional leaders in our region is central to the work my superintendent colleagues and I have undertaken,” said Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, superintendent of the Charleston County School District, in announcing the launch. “We are extraordinarily grateful to the LCEL’s Founding Sponsors, Blackbaud, Volvo Car, Robert Bosch and the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee, for their support.”
“We are pleased to be a part of this important collaboration among our four superintendents. In our work to see that all children in the region secure a high-quality education, the role principals play is pivotal,” said Phyllis Martin, TCCC’s chief executive officer. TCCC was supportive in the formation of the LCEC in 2016 and continues to act as fiscal agent and fundraiser for this project.
Two years ago, the LCEC initiated this project to create a pipeline of aspiring principals ready and qualified to fill vacancies within the districts. High turnover, especially in the region’s most challenging schools, too often led to individuals being placed in these positions who were not yet ready for the daunting challenges. The superintendents were determined to do something about it.
After a national search was conducted by TCCC, with support from the Wallace Foundation, on behalf of the superintendents, the University of Washington’s Center for Educational Leadership (CEL) was selected to provide the evidence-based training program.