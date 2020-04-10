The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB) announced on April 6 that it passed stringent food safety inspections in March by the American Institute of Baking International (AIB) at all three of its regional distribution centers in Charleston, Myrtle Beach and Yemassee.
AIB certification is considered the gold standard in food safety. The AIB audit offers an unbiased assessment by accredited, independent experts and measures operational practices, food safety maintenance, cleaning practices, pest management, and food safety monitoring programs.
"Food safety is a high priority at the LCFB - our successful AIB inspection demonstrates our commitment to food safety, high quality food handling practices and sanitary working conditions," said Pat Walker, LCFB President & CEO. "This certification reinforces our quality standards for our agency partners and ensures an excellent quality of food for the people we serve." As a Feeding America food bank, the LCFB also participates in additional food safety checks.
About the Lowcountry Food Bank: Feed. Advocate. Empower.
The Lowcountry Food Bank serves the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina and distributed more than 32 million pounds of food in 2019. The Lowcountry Food Bank helps fight hunger by distributing food to nearly 300 partner agencies including soup kitchens, homeless shelters and emergency food pantries. The Lowcountry Food Bank advocates on behalf of those who experience hunger and helps empower people to make healthy and nutritious food choices. For more information go to the Lowcountry Food Bank website and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.