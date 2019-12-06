The Lowcountry Food Bank (LCFB), whose mission is to lead the fight against hunger in the Lowcountry, announced that it has received Fall Caritas Grant funding from Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. The Fall Caritas Grant is issued to South Carolina nonprofits who meet the immediate needs of people experiencing poverty throughout South Carolina.
"Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is inspired by the recipients of the 2019 Fall Caritas Grant. These nonprofits use grant funding to address immediate needs and enhance people's lives across our great state," said Tom Keith, president of Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina. "By being knowledgeable about their communities, our grantee partners are able to provide valuable services. They're also examples of good to the rest of us."
The grant from Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina will fund Cooking Matters at the Store tours in all 10 coastal South Carolina counties that the Lowcountry Food Bank serves. Cooking Matters at the Store tours are offered free to people who struggle with food insecurity and empowers low-income families to stretch their food budgets so they can eat healthy meals at home.
Cooking Matters at the Store participants learn to shop smarter, use nutrition information to make healthier choices and cook delicious, affordable meals. To reach more low-income families in food deserts and rural communities, and to overcome transportation or mobility barriers, the LCFB's Nutrition Education Team brings the Cooking Matters at the Store Tours to easily accessible locations.
"We have been fortunate to receive a grant from the Sisters of Charity Foundation for several years, and these funds continue to make a difference in children's lives," said Pat Walker, LCFB President and CEO.