The Lowcountry Food Bank announced on Oct. 3 they received a $10,000 grant from The Darden Foundation to help provide hunger relief to Lowcountry families. The generous unrestricted grant will allow Lowcountry Food Bank to allocate funds in areas the community needs the most.
"Nearly 50% of the people we serve are children and seniors, and one in five children in our service area is food insecure," said Pat Walker, Lowcountry Food Bank President and CEO. "Hunger does not discriminate and there are many children, families and seniors who turn to our food bank for help. The Darden Foundation's donation will go a long way for the people in our community."
The Darden Foundation is committed to supporting families facing food insecurity in communities across the United States. Their commitment to help is demonstrated through their partnership with Feeding America and the network of 200 food banks across the nation. The Lowcountry Food Bank is a member of the national Feeding America network. Feeding America has worked alongside The Darden Foundation for seven years in the fight to end hunger and thanks to their ongoing support, the network has been able to help provide even more nutritious meals to families in need.