Lowcountry Orphan Relief’s (LOR) Stocking Tree Initiative is collecting basic needs for local abused, neglected or abandoned children this holiday season. Local companies, neighborhoods, individuals and clubs are invited to sponsor as many stockings as they would like. Each stockings includes a list of new clothes, books, shoes, toiletries, school supplies, uniforms and stuffed animals for local children in need.
“The community is always overwhelmingly supportive of our children this time of year,” says Executive Director, Meagan Labriola. “Everyone seems to recognize the importance of making sure our children have the basic necessities to be safe, healthy and ready for school.”
Since 2006, Lowcountry Orphan Relief (LOR) has clothed over 35,000 children in the Tri-County area. Presently, community volunteers at their Distribution Center in North Charleston are collecting and shelving donations in addition to filling orders for each child from area shelters, foster care and those removed from the custody of their parents. The organization's promise is that children receive clothing, toiletries, books and school supplies within 48 hours of being safely removed from their homes. LOR also provides chidlren’s events, a life skills program and other programs for children in foster care.
To learn more about the Stocking Tree go to lowcountryorphanrelief.org/stocking-tree/ or call 843-747-4099 ext. 101.