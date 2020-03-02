On Feb. 27, Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce (MPCC), Charleston American Marketing Association (AMA) and Three Chairs Productions (TCP) hosted a social media seminar at the Hilton Garden Inn called Lunch and Learn. TCP, based out of Tampa, Fla., gave a presentation on marketing strategies and consumer tips for in-house companies, agencies and do-it-yourself entrepreneurs across all social media platforms.
Pictured (from left) are TCP co-founder, George Zwierko; Charleston AMA Board of Directors member, Stephanie Barrow; MPCC Board of Directors member Amanda Bunting Comen and TCP co-founder Mike Compton.